How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No. 82 player in golf, Carlos Ortiz, looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage having failed to make the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Live Stream on fuboTV
Ortiz's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Ortiz has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Ortiz has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Ortiz did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+13
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
33
-7
$45,715
