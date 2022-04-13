How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 27, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Carlos Ortiz plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 82 player in golf, Carlos Ortiz, looks for better results in the 2022 RBC Heritage having failed to make the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.

How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links

Ortiz's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Ortiz has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Ortiz has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Ortiz did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +13 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 33 -7 $45,715

