Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today's game marks just the second game of the season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

With a win today, the Cavaliers guarantee their first season above .500 without LeBron James on the roster since 1997-1998. It has been a rough stretch for them over their last 17 games, going 6-11 after moving at a pace that would have given them one of the best records in franchise history. 

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland tried to storm back but fell short in its last game against the Bulls despite 28 points from first-year All-Star Darius Garland.

Since the All-Star Break, Cleveland has had one of its most challenging stretches of the season overall. The Cavaliers are 6-10 in 16 games, including losing three in a row as their defense has faltered.

Injuries have been a part of it, with no player on the roster playing more than 66 of the 74 games and every starter missing chunks of the season.

The Cavaliers need to stop the bleeding to avoid the play-in tournament, which they would be in today as the No. 7 seed. With the Magic in town, it might be the perfect recipe to get back on the winning track.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots over the defense of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Duke Blue Devils with his son Canon during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Duke Blue Devils with his son Canon during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) blocks New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the second half at the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
hockey fans
Hockey

How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation Championship: Boston Pride vs Connecticut Whale

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Michigan Wolverines guard Danielle Rauch (23) reacts after drawing a foul during Thursday's NCAA Division I women's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 27, 2022, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh. Ceb Osuwb 0127 150
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA Elite Eight: Michigan vs Louisville

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
CUBS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy