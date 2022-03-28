Today's game marks just the second game of the season between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

With a win today, the Cavaliers guarantee their first season above .500 without LeBron James on the roster since 1997-1998. It has been a rough stretch for them over their last 17 games, going 6-11 after moving at a pace that would have given them one of the best records in franchise history.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland tried to storm back but fell short in its last game against the Bulls despite 28 points from first-year All-Star Darius Garland.

Since the All-Star Break, Cleveland has had one of its most challenging stretches of the season overall. The Cavaliers are 6-10 in 16 games, including losing three in a row as their defense has faltered.

Injuries have been a part of it, with no player on the roster playing more than 66 of the 74 games and every starter missing chunks of the season.

The Cavaliers need to stop the bleeding to avoid the play-in tournament, which they would be in today as the No. 7 seed. With the Magic in town, it might be the perfect recipe to get back on the winning track.

Regional restrictions may apply.