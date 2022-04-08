How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Home-court advantage in the first Eastern Conference play-in game will be on the line Friday night when the Nets host the Cavaliers in Brooklyn.

The top-six seeds in the NBA's Eastern Conference are set, but the seeding for the play-in tournament has plenty to be decided with three days left in the regular season. There's a good chance the Cavaliers and Nets end up meeting in the first round of the play-in tournament next week. Where that game will take place could likely hinge on the matchup between the two teams in Brooklyn on Friday night.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland comes into this game currently sitting in the seventh seed at 43-37 on the season. Brooklyn is one game back in eighth at 42-38. With a win on Friday, the Cavs would lock up that seventh seed and potentially push the Nets into ninth place and the second play-in game, as Brooklyn currently has the same record as the Hawks and has the eighth seed via tiebreaker. If the Nets win, the seeded would remain undetermined heading into the final weekend of the season.

The Nets come into this one having won two games in a row. They beat the Rockets 118-105 on Tuesday and took down the Knicks 110-98 on Wednesday. Forward Kevin Durant posted a triple-double in that one with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland continues to struggle down the stretch. The Cavs have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

In three prior meetings between the teams this year, the Nets are 2-1. They swept a pair of games back in mid-November before the Cavaliers won 114-107 in Cleveland on Jan. 17.

Regional restrictions may apply.