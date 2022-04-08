How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Home-court advantage in the first Eastern Conference play-in game will be on the line Friday night when the Nets host the Cavaliers in Brooklyn.

The top-six seeds in the NBA's Eastern Conference are set, but the seeding for the play-in tournament has plenty to be decided with three days left in the regular season. There's a good chance the Cavaliers and Nets end up meeting in the first round of the play-in tournament next week. Where that game will take place could likely hinge on the matchup between the two teams in Brooklyn on Friday night.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland comes into this game currently sitting in the seventh seed at 43-37 on the season. Brooklyn is one game back in eighth at 42-38. With a win on Friday, the Cavs would lock up that seventh seed and potentially push the Nets into ninth place and the second play-in game, as Brooklyn currently has the same record as the Hawks and has the eighth seed via tiebreaker. If the Nets win, the seeded would remain undetermined heading into the final weekend of the season. 

The Nets come into this one having won two games in a row. They beat the Rockets 118-105 on Tuesday and took down the Knicks 110-98 on Wednesday. Forward Kevin Durant posted a triple-double in that one with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland continues to struggle down the stretch. The Cavs have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

In three prior meetings between the teams this year, the Nets are 2-1. They swept a pair of games back in mid-November before the Cavaliers won 114-107 in Cleveland on Jan. 17.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18033830
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Raptors

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_16048503
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Call 811 Before You Dig 250

By Brandon Rush2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) defenseman Mike Reilly (6) celebrate with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after Pastrnak scored a goal during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Lightning

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates being names one of the games three stars after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Panthers

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Hurricanes

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
Dec 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) attempts a shot and is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Wizards

By Nick Crain32 minutes ago
USATSI_18040774
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Pistons

By Nick Crain32 minutes ago
USATSI_9349985
College Baseball

How to Watch Virginia at Miami in College Baseball

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy