How to Watch Celtics at Bucks Game 3

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Bucks host the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo muscled his way to a 24-point triple-double in Game 1 to steal home-court advantage from the Celtics, but the two seed fought back and handily took Game 2 in Boston off of a 30-point performance from Jaylen Brown. Jayson Tatum added 29 of his own to even the series at one apiece heading to Milwaukee for the next two games of the series.

How to Watch NBA Conference Semifinals: Celtics at Bucks Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream NBA Conference Semifinals: Celtics at Bucks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Milwaukee will continue to be without Khris Middleton in Game 3, who suffered an MCL sprain in the first round and will be out for Games 3 and 4 at home according to head coach Mike Budenholzer, who also said "we'll see" in regards to Middleton's availability beyond the next two games at home. 

On Boston's side, Marcus Smart, the first guard named as the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton, and who missed Game 2 with a quad contusion, said himself that there's a "strong likelihood" that he'll be back in action for Game 3 in Milwaukee.

The Celtics face the Bucks in Milwaukee in Game 3 in what is a pivotal matchup between the two and three-seeded teams in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday.

