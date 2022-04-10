How to Watch Celtics at Grizzlies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grizzlies go for the franchise record for wins on Sunday against the Celtics.

The Grizzlies have found a way to keep winning even without Ja Morant in the lineup for a considerable portion of this season. That isn't even an issue anymore as Morant returned to the lineup last night just in time for the playoffs after dealing with a right knee injury. Memphis has built a contender in such a short amount of time. They are more than just one star player and their game against the Pelicans was a great example of this. 

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Grizzlies routed the Pelicans at home yesterday even though their leading scorer was Dillon Brooks with 23. Morant had a strong return scoring 21 and notching nine assists. The most impressive part is that they held CJ McCollum to just 16 points and he was the leading scorer for the Pelicans. With the win, Memphis tied a franchise record for wins at 56 in the 2012-13 season when Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Zach Randolph were running the show. 

Now they have a shot at breaking that record in their last game of the regular season tonight. Boston will try to bounce back from a close game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics will likely end up with the third seed after the loss which brought the Bucks a game ahead with just one game to go. With seeding likely set for Memphis and Boston, how will these clubs respond right before the playoffs begin? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs54 seconds ago
oMar 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) greets Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Grizzlies

By Ben Macaluso54 seconds ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at 76ers

By Nick Crain54 seconds ago
YANKEES
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees

By Ben Macaluso54 seconds ago
AUBURN GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Baylor at Oregon

By Adam Childs54 seconds ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Cal vs. Stanford

By Adam Childs54 seconds ago
USATSI_11590343
Major League Rugby

How to Watch United at Giltinis

By Evan Lazar54 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Lightning

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his power play goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammates in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings vs. Wild

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy