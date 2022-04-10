How to Watch Celtics at Grizzlies

The Grizzlies go for the franchise record for wins on Sunday against the Celtics.

The Grizzlies have found a way to keep winning even without Ja Morant in the lineup for a considerable portion of this season. That isn't even an issue anymore as Morant returned to the lineup last night just in time for the playoffs after dealing with a right knee injury. Memphis has built a contender in such a short amount of time. They are more than just one star player and their game against the Pelicans was a great example of this.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

The Grizzlies routed the Pelicans at home yesterday even though their leading scorer was Dillon Brooks with 23. Morant had a strong return scoring 21 and notching nine assists. The most impressive part is that they held CJ McCollum to just 16 points and he was the leading scorer for the Pelicans. With the win, Memphis tied a franchise record for wins at 56 in the 2012-13 season when Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Zach Randolph were running the show.

Now they have a shot at breaking that record in their last game of the regular season tonight. Boston will try to bounce back from a close game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics will likely end up with the third seed after the loss which brought the Bucks a game ahead with just one game to go. With seeding likely set for Memphis and Boston, how will these clubs respond right before the playoffs begin?

Regional restrictions may apply.