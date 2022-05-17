How to Watch Celtics at Heat

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, two powerhouse teams will face off in Miami.

There are only four teams still standing in the NBA postseason, two of which are the Heat and Celtics. In a battle for the Eastern Conference crown, these two clubs will kick off their series in Miami for Game 1.

Will Miami come out and defend home court, or will Boston take an early lead in the series?

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream Boston Celtics at Miami Heat on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At this point in the playoffs, only the best teams remain. Over the past few months, the Celtics have been a clear contender. Their defense has been elevated to an elite level and has carried them to the Eastern Conference finals. 

With a superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston just knocked off the defending champion Bucks in seven games. Now, they'll look to advance to the NBA Finals with the help of veteran Al Horford who has been spectacular in the postseason.

The Heat are playing great basketball of late and have home-court advantage in this series. The top seed in the East, they climbed the standings late in the regular season and will now benefit from that positioning. 

In the last round, they beat Philadelphia, proving to be dominant on both ends of the floor. With an extremely deep roster, Miami is able to get balanced production from the entire team. 

In the Eastern Conference, the top two teams have advanced to the conference finals. It'll likely be a long series that comes down to the wire with the amount of talent that will be on the floor.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives for the basket around Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Heat

By Nick Crain26 seconds ago
May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso26 seconds ago
NBA Draft Lottery
NBA

How to Watch the NBA Draft Lottery

By Justin Carter30 minutes ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) reacts to his stand up RBI double as Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) drops the ball in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run off a single hit by center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) (not pictured) during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy