How to Watch Celtics at Heat

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, two powerhouse teams will face off in Miami.

There are only four teams still standing in the NBA postseason, two of which are the Heat and Celtics. In a battle for the Eastern Conference crown, these two clubs will kick off their series in Miami for Game 1.

Will Miami come out and defend home court, or will Boston take an early lead in the series?

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream Boston Celtics at Miami Heat on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At this point in the playoffs, only the best teams remain. Over the past few months, the Celtics have been a clear contender. Their defense has been elevated to an elite level and has carried them to the Eastern Conference finals.

With a superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston just knocked off the defending champion Bucks in seven games. Now, they'll look to advance to the NBA Finals with the help of veteran Al Horford who has been spectacular in the postseason.

The Heat are playing great basketball of late and have home-court advantage in this series. The top seed in the East, they climbed the standings late in the regular season and will now benefit from that positioning.

In the last round, they beat Philadelphia, proving to be dominant on both ends of the floor. With an extremely deep roster, Miami is able to get balanced production from the entire team.

In the Eastern Conference, the top two teams have advanced to the conference finals. It'll likely be a long series that comes down to the wire with the amount of talent that will be on the floor.

Regional restrictions may apply.