How to Watch Celtics at Heat, Game 5

The Eastern Conference Finals is a best-of-three game series between the Celtics and Heat with a crucial Game 5 taking place on Wednesday night.

A trip to the NBA Finals could be on the line today as the Celtics (2-2) hit the road to take on the Heat (2-2) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami has home court for Game 5 and for a potential Game 7, giving it an advantage, while Boston is 5-2 on the road this season in the playoffs.

Today is going to be a battle.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, Game 5 today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Jayson Tatum (31 points) and Boston bounced back to tie up the series and make this a best of three to get to the NBA Finals starting today:

This series has been an absolute rock fight at times and at others, teams trading blowout wins. There have been a lot of injuries as both Boston and Miami play a physical, grinding style of basketball on both ends that are wearing each team out.

As of this morning, the Miami injury report has Tyler Herro (groin), Kyle Lowry (left hamstring), Max Strus (right hamstring), PJ Tucker (left knee) and Gabe Vincent (left hamstring) all listed as day-to-day, with Jimmy Butler also clearly banged up.

For Boston, Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams (left nee) are both listed as day-to-day as well.

The key for Miami is simple: A healthy and aggressive Butler drives its offense and makes it a finals team. Without an aggressive Butler getting to the line and grinding Boston out in the post, the Heat have little playmaking and makes Miami a very guardable team.

For Boston, when it doesn't turn over the ball, it is terrific. In its two wins, Boston has averaged 9.0 turnovers per game and in its two losses, it has 19.5 per game.

