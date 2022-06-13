How to Watch Celtics at Warriors Game 5

The Celtics head back to Golden State on Monday night for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

The Celtics had an opportunity to put the Warriors in a huge hole in game four, but came up short in the loss.

How to Watch the NBA Finals: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors Game 5 Today:

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

The Celtics won games one and three and were looking to go up 3-1 in the series and on the verge of a championship, but couldn't overcome a 43-point outburst by Steph Curry.

Curry willed the Warriors to a 107-97 game four win and now head back home needing to just win on their home court the rest of the way to get another NBA Championship.

Game six will be in Boston, but the Warriors have regained home-court advantage and just need two more wins to get the title.

The Celtics, though, have not lost back-to-back games during the playoffs and are hoping to keep that trend going on Monday night.

If the Celtics can get the win on the road on Monday, they will head back home with a chance to clinch their NBA-best 18th championship.

