How to Watch Celtics at Warriors Game 5

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors Game 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Celtics head back to Golden State on Monday night for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

The Celtics had an opportunity to put the Warriors in a huge hole in game four, but came up short in the loss.

How to Watch the NBA Finals: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors Game 5 Today:

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream the NBA Finals: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors Game 5 on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Celtics won games one and three and were looking to go up 3-1 in the series and on the verge of a championship, but couldn't overcome a 43-point outburst by Steph Curry.

Curry willed the Warriors to a 107-97 game four win and now head back home needing to just win on their home court the rest of the way to get another NBA Championship.

Game six will be in Boston, but the Warriors have regained home-court advantage and just need two more wins to get the title.

The Celtics, though, have not lost back-to-back games during the playoffs and are hoping to keep that trend going on Monday night.

If the Celtics can get the win on the road on Monday, they will head back home with a chance to clinch their NBA-best 18th championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

NBA Finals: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors Game 5

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
