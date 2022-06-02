How to Watch Game 1: Celtics at Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Game 1: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first game of the 2022 NBA Finals has the Celtics hitting the road to play the Warriors in a massive game one on Thursday.

The NBA finals kick off today with two very familiar faces. The Celtics face the Warriors, the former of whom are on their 21st trip to the championship series and the latter who are in their sixth finals trip in eight years.

Boston is the only team in the Steve Kerr era to have a winning record against Golden State, making this a very intriguing battle featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston team looking to take down the Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson dynasty.

How to Watch Game 1: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors today:

Game Date: June 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKRN - Nashville)

Watch Game 1: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Golden State is back in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years after two long years of injuries and bad luck for this moment:

Boston got to the NBA finals for the first time since 2010 for a variety of reasons, including its top-ranked defense and its ability to rebound after a loss.

This postseason, the Celtics have not lost back-to-back games, rebounding with wins after losses by a margin of 15.5 points per game. Since Jan. 1, they have only lost back-to-back games three times.

Their defense this postseason has only allowed 101.0 points per game in 18 games, leveling up against the best competition in the Eastern Conference on their path to the NBA Finals, getting through Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler.

On the other side for Golden State, the Wariors went through the two-time reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic, as well as potential future MVPs in Ja Morant and Luka Doncic to get here.

Golden State is undefeated at home (9-0) in the postseason and is 9-6 in the finals overall during uts dynastic run.

Golden State enters as the favorite (-165) with Boston as the slight underdog (+145) for game one tonight.

