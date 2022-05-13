How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6

Skip to main content

How to Watch Conference Semifinals: Celtics vs Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday.

The Celtics and the Bucks finished the season with the exact same record of 51-31. The Celtics got the No. 2 seed, holding the tiebreaker over them and the now-eliminated 76ers.

How to Watch Conference Semifinals: Celtics vs Bucks today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

They started their playoff run against the Nets in the first round. They ended up sweeping the series 4-0 after two wins at home and two on the road.

After that, they moved on to play Milwaukee.

The Bucks, who finished as the East's No. 3 seed, started their run against the Bulls. It wasn't a clean sweep, but they did end up winning the series 4-1. They only lost one game, which happened to be at home in Game 2.

With Boston holding the higher seed, it got the first two games at home and will get the final home game. So far, these teams have gone back and forth with wins.

Boston lost Game 1 at home before winning Game 2 at home as well. Milwaukee won its first game at home before losing in the next game tying it up 2-2.

Game 5 saw Milwaukee come away with a massive comeback win with the help of two massive defensive stops in the final seconds from Jrue Holiday.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Conference Semifinals: Celtics vs Bucks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
NBA

