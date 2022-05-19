How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 2

Skip to main content

How to Watch Conference Semifinal: Celtics vs. Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Celtics will take on Jimmy Butler and the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

The Celtics started their playoff run against the Nets. They were the only team to earn a sweep in the first round as they beat the Nets in four straight games—two at home and two on the road.

In the semifinals, they met the Bucks, who took them to seven games, as each team won back and forth until Game 7 when Boston was able to get the win 109-81, earning it another trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat's playoff run started against the Hawks after Atlanta made it out of the play-in tournament. They won that series handily, 4-1, only losing one game on the road by one point.

After that, the semifinals found them in a matchup with the 76ers. They won the first two games at home before losing two on the road. They won again at home and then on the road, winning the series 4-2.

The first game of this series, in Miami, finished in a Jimmy Butler and Miami win. Butler scored 41 points, topping any other player in the game to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.

Game 2 will be back in Miami on Thursday night.

