How to Watch Celtics at Heat, Game Seven

A trip to the NBA Finals is on the line in game seven between the Celtics and Heat on Sunday night in the biggest game of the season.

The Eastern Conference Finals come down to a final deciding game between the Celtics (3-3) and Heat (3-3) for the right to play in the NBA Finals against the Warriors. Miami got a historic performance from Jimmy Butler to extend the series and send it back to its home court for this deciding game, while Boston has followed every loss this postseason with a win.

So who is headed to the NBA Finals?

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, Game Seven today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, Game Seven online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Butler had an epic night in game six on the road, doing something LeBron James and Dwayne Wade never did in Miami:

This postseason, Butler has arguably been the best overall player on any team. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 16 games against the Hawks, 76ers and Boston this year.

For Miami, the Heat are going to need all hands on deck with Tyler Herro expected to sit out due to injury. They also need every bit of game six Kyle Lowry (18 points, 10 assists) to move on to the NBA Finals.

This postseason, Boston has lost six times total. After each loss, the Celtics have rebounded with a win and have a plus-89 scoring differential in five rebound games after defeats. Three of those games have been road contests, showing their ability to bounce back in hostile environments.



For Boston, its fate might also be tied to its star, as Jayson Tatum averages 29.6 points and 6.6 assists per game on 48-42-85 shooting splits in wins while dropping to 22.3 points and 4.5 assists per game in losses on 35-26-80 splits this postseason. When he is on his game and playing like a top-10 player, Boston has a championship ceiling.

Regional restrictions may apply.