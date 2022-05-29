How to Watch Celtics at Heat, Game Seven

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, Game Seven: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A trip to the NBA Finals is on the line in game seven between the Celtics and Heat on Sunday night in the biggest game of the season.

The Eastern Conference Finals come down to a final deciding game between the Celtics (3-3) and Heat (3-3) for the right to play in the NBA Finals against the Warriors. Miami got a historic performance from Jimmy Butler to extend the series and send it back to its home court for this deciding game, while Boston has followed every loss this postseason with a win. 

So who is headed to the NBA Finals?

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, Game Seven today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, Game Seven online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Butler had an epic night in game six on the road, doing something LeBron James and Dwayne Wade never did in Miami:

This postseason, Butler has arguably been the best overall player on any team. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 16 games against the Hawks, 76ers and Boston this year.

For Miami, the Heat are going to need all hands on deck with Tyler Herro expected to sit out due to injury. They also need every bit of game six Kyle Lowry (18 points, 10 assists) to move on to the NBA Finals.

This postseason, Boston has lost six times total. After each loss, the Celtics have rebounded with a win and have a plus-89 scoring differential in five rebound games after defeats. Three of those games have been road contests, showing their ability to bounce back in hostile environments.

For Boston, its fate might also be tied to its star, as Jayson Tatum averages 29.6 points and 6.6 assists per game on 48-42-85 shooting splits in wins while dropping to 22.3 points and 4.5 assists per game in losses on 35-26-80 splits this postseason. When he is on his game and playing like a top-10 player, Boston has a championship ceiling.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Celtics at Heat, Game Seven

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18373936
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Heat, Game Seven

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18382887
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mets

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
imago0041118388h
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Finals

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
imago1004763631h (1)
Major League Rugby

How to Watch NOLA Gold at Free Jacks

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
imago1011960713h
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_18311757
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big 12 Baseball Tournament: Texas vs. Oklahoma

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
USATSI_18381715
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Coca-Cola 600

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy