How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Celtics in Boston on Tuesday.

The Celtics will host the Kings on Tuesday as they look to get their season back on track. While the Celtics have the talent to be a legitimate playoff team, they haven't shown a spark this season.

On the flip side, Sacramento remains near the bottom of the Western Conference standings for yet another season.

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: You can stream Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Celtics are sitting at .500 across this season and last season, going 60–60 over that span. With a record of 24–24 this season, they’re on pace to make the play-in tournament.

Boston is coming off of a huge win over the Wizards on Sunday in which Jayson Tatum scored 51 points. He’s part of a two-headed scoring duo alongside Jaylen Brown, who also has notched a 50-point game this season.

The Kings are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, sitting at No. 12 in the Western Conference at 18–30. They’ve lost three straight games and eight of their last ten contests.

While the duo of Tatum and Brown has proven they can score 50 points on a big night, the Celtics need to show scoring depth if they want to move up the standings.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Sacramento Kings at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
