How to Watch First Round: Celtics at Nets, Game 3

Skip to main content

How to Watch First Round: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nets take on the Celtics in Brooklyn in a pivotal Game 3 with their backs against the wall, down 2-0.

In Game 1, the Nets got knockout performances from their stars and a monster fourth quarter but lost. Then in Game 2, they got amazing performances from their role players but still lost. Now, the Celtics will look to take a commanding, potentially insurmountable lead in this series with a road win today.

How to Watch First Round: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets Game 3 today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch First Round: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets Game 3 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the fourth quarter of Game 2, Boston used its elite defense and a balanced mix on offense to take a 2-0 lead over Brooklyn:

As the series shifts to Brooklyn, there are more questions than answers for head coach Steve Nash and stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

All series long, Boston has been incredible on defense, swarming, double-teaming and making Durant’s life as hard as possible.

The counting stats for Durant look strong still with 25.0 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, but he is shooting 32-28-88 percentage splits through two games and playing 41.5 minutes per game. The most concerning stat for Durant has been the turnovers as the former league MVP is coughing the ball up 6.0 times per game, nearly double his playoff average.

A huge component of that has been the team spacing, with one or two teammates on the same side of the court with Durant allowing Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Al Horford and others to make quick double-teams and strip away the ball.

While Brooklyn can make adjustments to their spacing and gameplan, the Boston defense has been electric all series and borderline impenetrable for stretches.

This series is must-watch TV and today’s game might be the most important of the playoffs so far.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Celtics at Nets, Game 3

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18123798
NBA

How to Watch First Round: Celtics at Nets, Game 3

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) carries his son, Jason Jr. off the court following their win over the Brooklyn Nets in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 19, 2022; Rochester, New York, USA; D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) celebrates his goal with teammate midfielder Drew Skundrich (12) against the Flower City Union during the second half at Marina Auto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18103193
MLS

How to Watch New England Revolution at D.C. United

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
imago1010556453h
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Thunderbirds at Riptide

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Apr 21, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) shoots as Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) makes a save during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) makes a save against Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) in the shootout at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy