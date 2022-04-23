How to Watch First Round: Celtics at Nets, Game 3

The Nets take on the Celtics in Brooklyn in a pivotal Game 3 with their backs against the wall, down 2-0.

In Game 1, the Nets got knockout performances from their stars and a monster fourth quarter but lost. Then in Game 2, they got amazing performances from their role players but still lost. Now, the Celtics will look to take a commanding, potentially insurmountable lead in this series with a road win today.

How to Watch First Round: Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets Game 3 today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

In the fourth quarter of Game 2, Boston used its elite defense and a balanced mix on offense to take a 2-0 lead over Brooklyn:

As the series shifts to Brooklyn, there are more questions than answers for head coach Steve Nash and stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

All series long, Boston has been incredible on defense, swarming, double-teaming and making Durant’s life as hard as possible.

The counting stats for Durant look strong still with 25.0 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, but he is shooting 32-28-88 percentage splits through two games and playing 41.5 minutes per game. The most concerning stat for Durant has been the turnovers as the former league MVP is coughing the ball up 6.0 times per game, nearly double his playoff average.

A huge component of that has been the team spacing, with one or two teammates on the same side of the court with Durant allowing Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Al Horford and others to make quick double-teams and strip away the ball.

While Brooklyn can make adjustments to their spacing and gameplan, the Boston defense has been electric all series and borderline impenetrable for stretches.

This series is must-watch TV and today’s game might be the most important of the playoffs so far.

