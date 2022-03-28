The Boston Celtics are rolling and look to keep the momentum against the Toronto Raptors today.

The Celtics have been the best team in the Eastern Conference over the past two months. They take on an entertaining Raptors team with more switchable wings to combat Boston’s one-two punch of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as both teams are cruising to the playoffs.

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

In a dominant display on both ends, Boston is coming off a win over the hottest team in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves.

In that win over Minnesota, Boston jumped out to a 106-80 lead through three quarters and saw Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown team up for a massive performance.

Tatum and Brown have been lights out during their current six-game winning streak. Tatum averages 30.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and five assists per game, and Brown averages 28.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

The duo has scored 30 points in the same game three times in this stretch and seven total times this season. When they do that, Boston is 7-0 overall.

