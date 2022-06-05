How to Watch Game 2: Celtics vs. Warriors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Game 2: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Warriors have their backs against the wall in game two of the NBA Finals against the Celtics on Sunday night in this huge showdown.

The common saying is that a series does not start until a road team wins. Well, the NBA Finals got started in game one with the Celtics defeating the Warriors on the road to put all the pressure on Golden State today. The first game of the NBA Finals was full of excitement with Golden State getting off to a hot start before Boston finished with an even hotter run.

How to Watch Game 2: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (KKTQ - Cheyenne)

Boston has to feel great coming out of game one with a win, despite Jayson Tatum only scoring 12 points on three-for-17 shooting. Tatum was not deterred as he kept the pressure on the defense with his passing and attacking to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. Tatum had 13 assists, his career-high, with nine of those assists leading to a teammate making one of the team's 21 three-pointers.

For Golden State, the biggest variable to adjust might be its rotations. Keeping Stephen Curry hot and getting Draymond Green to make a bigger impact offensively will both be vital for the Warriors to even the series before it shifts to Boston.

Tune to ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET to catch the biggest game of the NBA season to this point.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Game 2: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ABC (KKTQ - Cheyenne)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
USATSI_18423675
