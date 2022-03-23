How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 22, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Chad Ramey watches his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Ramey enters play in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic trying for better results March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Valspar Championship

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

Ramey's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Ramey has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Ramey has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 5 -12 $142,913 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +12 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 39 -6 $33,180

