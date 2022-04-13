How to Watch Chad Ramey at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Chad Ramey takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Chad Ramey carded a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:

Ramey's Recent Performance

Ramey has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 1 -17 $666,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 5 -12 $142,913 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +12 $0

