How to Watch Chad Ramey at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Chad Ramey carded a 41st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Heritage aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Chad Ramey at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ramey's Recent Performance
- Ramey has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
1
-17
$666,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
5
-12
$142,913
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+12
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)