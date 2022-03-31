Chad Ramey at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 22, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Chad Ramey looks on during the third round of the American Express golf tournament at La Quinta Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Ramey competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after shooting -17 to win the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +14000

+14000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ramey's Recent Performance

Ramey has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 1 -17 $666,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 5 -12 $142,913 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +12 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -2 $0

