Chad Ramey at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | March 31 - April 3

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chad Ramey competes in the 2022 Valero Texas Open after shooting -17 to win the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in his most recent tournament.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +14000
Ramey's Recent Performance
- Ramey has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
1
-17
$666,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
5
-12
$142,913
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+12
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-2
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
Time
/EST
