How to Watch Charl Schwartzel at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Charl Schwartzel tees odd on the 8th hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Charl Schwartzel seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament. He placed 26th at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club in 2021.

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +25000

Schwartzel's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Schwartzel has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Schwartzel has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Schwartzel last played at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021 and finished 26th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +7 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +9 $0

