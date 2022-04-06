How to Watch Charl Schwartzel at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charl Schwartzel seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament. He placed 26th at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club in 2021.
How to Watch Charl Schwartzel at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +25000
Schwartzel's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Schwartzel has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Schwartzel has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Schwartzel last played at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021 and finished 26th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+7
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
