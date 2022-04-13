How to Watch Charl Schwartzel at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Charl Schwartzel concluded the weekend at E, good for a 10th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 aiming for better results.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Schwartzel's Recent Performance
- Schwartzel has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Schwartzel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Schwartzel golfed this course (2020), he placed 41st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
10
E
$390,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+7
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
