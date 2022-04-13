How to Watch Charl Schwartzel at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Charl Schwartzel plays his approach shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Charl Schwartzel concluded the weekend at E, good for a 10th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 aiming for better results.

How to Watch Charl Schwartzel at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Schwartzel's Recent Performance

Schwartzel has finished below par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Schwartzel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time Schwartzel golfed this course (2020), he placed 41st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 10 E $390,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +7 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0

