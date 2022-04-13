How to Watch Charles Howell III at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Charles Howell III finished the weekend at -10, good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Charles Howell III at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Howell III's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Howell III has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Howell III has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Howell III last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and finished 18th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
25
-12
$55,955
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
