Nov 21, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Charles Howell III plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Charles Howell III finished the weekend at -10, good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Charles Howell III at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Howell III's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Howell III has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Howell III has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Howell III last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and finished 18th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +6 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0 January 20-23 The American Express 25 -12 $55,955

