Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charles Howell III hits his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Howell III hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 32nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +10000

+10000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Howell III's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Howell III has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Howell III has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Howell III didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +6 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +2 $0 January 20-23 The American Express 25 -12 $55,955 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 36 -11 $35,700

Regional restrictions apply.