How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charles Howell III hits his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Howell III hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 32nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +10000
Howell III's Recent Performance

  • Over his last eight rounds, Howell III has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
  • Howell III has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
  • Howell III didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

32

+5

$67,000

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+6

$0

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

MC

+2

$0

January 20-23

The American Express

25

-12

$55,955

January 13-16

Sony Open in Hawaii

36

-11

$35,700

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
