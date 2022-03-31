How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charles Howell III hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 32nd-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Charles Howell III at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Howell III's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Howell III has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Howell III has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Howell III didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+6
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+2
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
25
-12
$55,955
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
36
-11
$35,700
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)