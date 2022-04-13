How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charley Hoffman placed 18th in the RBC Heritage in 2021, shooting a -9 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher April 14-17 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Hoffman's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Hoffman has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hoffman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- In 2021, Hoffman's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 18th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
71
+1
$24,360
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
67
+9
$17,302
How To Watch
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
