Aug 28, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Charley Hoffman lines up a putt on the 18th green during continuation of play before the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hoffman placed 18th in the RBC Heritage in 2021, shooting a -9 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher April 14-17 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links

Hoffman's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Hoffman has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoffman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

In 2021, Hoffman's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +9 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 71 +1 $24,360 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 67 +9 $17,302

