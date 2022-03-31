How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charley Hoffman, the No. 108 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3.
How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +7500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hoffman's Recent Performance
- Hoffman has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoffman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Hoffman placed 11th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+9
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
71
+1
$24,360
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
67
+9
$17,302
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)