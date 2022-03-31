How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb. 12, 2022; Scottsdale Arizona, USA; Charley Hoffman tees off on hole 16 during Round 3 at the WM Phoenix Open. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould-USA TODAY NETWORK

Charley Hoffman, the No. 108 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) March 31 - April 3.

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +7500

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Hoffman's Recent Performance

Hoffman has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hoffman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Hoffman placed 11th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +9 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 71 +1 $24,360 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 67 +9 $17,302 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -2 $0

