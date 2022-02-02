How to Watch Hornets at Celtics

The Hornets and Celtics are set to face off in Boston on Wednesday night in NBA action.

There will be plenty of good basketball games to watch for NBA fans on Wednesday night. One of those will feature the Hornets traveling to Boston to take on the Celtics. Both teams have the talent to be legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference, and this should be a very fun game to watch.

How to Watch the Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream the Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Hornets are 28-23 on the year and have looked like a potential sleeper contender. Led by the dynamic LaMelo Ball, this team provides entertainment every time they take the floor. Charlotte is coming off of a rough 115-90 loss at the hands of the Clippers.

On the other side of the court, the Celtics are 27-25 and trying to find consistency. If the team plays to its full potential, Boston could be an NBA Finals contender. Last time out, the Celtics ended up dominating the Heat by a final score of 122-92.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent from top to bottom on their rosters. This is going to be a fun game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who gets the big-time win.

Regional restrictions may apply.