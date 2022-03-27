How to Watch Hornets at Nets:

The season series comes down to this game between the Hornets and Nets on Sunday.

The Nets (38-35) are starting to look like the team that everyone feared would run through the regular season and win a championship. All it took was for Kevin Durant to heal up and for the team to get Kyrie Irving back for home games. They take on a Hornets (38-36) team that can score with anyone but equally cannot defend anyone this season.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Two weeks ago, Irving went for 50 points in a masterful offensive performance to carry Brooklyn over Charlotte (132-121):

Both of these teams are looking to get into shootouts and overwhelm teams with their versatile and talented offenses.

Over its last seven games, Charlotte is 6-1 as its offense has gone supernova, averaging 120.0 points per game.

For Brooklyn, Seth Curry has given the Nets an elite shooter to stretch the defense, but also a third playmaker and shot creator around Durant and Irving, giving them a little bit of what Harden was supposed to bring and a lot of what they have been missing with Joe Harris out with injury.

