How to Watch Hornets at Pistons

In Friday night NBA action, the Hornets travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons.

The NBA season continues Friday with plenty of good games on the schedule for fans to watch. After a wild trade deadline, fans are still reeling from the moves their teams made.

One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Hornets traveling to Detroit to face off against the Pistons.

How to Watch the Charlotte Hornets at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Ahead of tonight's game, the Hornets are 28–28. They are capable of being a threat in the postseason, but they have been struggling of late. Charlotte is fresh off a 121–109 loss against the Bulls, which marked its sixth straight loss.

On the other side of the court, the Pistons appear to be headed toward another high draft pick. Detroit is just 12–43 on the season, but the team has some pieces to build around moving forward. In their last outing, the Pistons lost to the Grizzlies by a final score of 132–107.

While this game favors the Hornets, the Pistons should not be counted out. Charlotte has been struggling and the Pistons would love nothing more than to keep those struggles going. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.