How to Watch Hornets at Pacers

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hornets and Pacers both look to bounce back tonight.

Both the Hornets and Pacers have dropped back-to-back games as they try to get back on track in Indianapolis tonight. 

The Hornets are still in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference playoffs, as they sit as the seventh seed heading into this game. They were on a great stretch, winning seven of their last eight games that propelled them into a playoff-worthy team before dropping their last two.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Charlotte's problem against the Hawks and in its last game against the Raptors has been the defense. The Hornets gave up 125 to Toronto where they allowed Gary Trent Jr. a season-best 32 points. The Pacers have the capability to put up big numbers on any given night despite their record, so look for the Hornets to tighten up on defense tonight. 

The Pacers lost their last two coming off an exhilarating win over the Warriors in overtime. That win didn't propel them against the Suns or Pelicans in their last game, though. They lost 117-113 to New Orleans. 

The biggest headlines around the Pacers are will they keep their biggest stars in Indiana by the trade deadline. The most notable names swirling around are Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Are these some of the last days fans will see the current lineup for the Pacers? 

Watch to find out what they have left in the tank. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

