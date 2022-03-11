How to Watch Hornets at Pelicans

LaMelo Ball and the Hornets travel to New Orleans to take on Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans on Friday night.

The Hornets are the No. 9 team in the Eastern Conference, currently a team in the play-in tournament. They are 32-35 and one game up on the Hawks.

Charlotte is 2-3 in its last five games. It lost to the Bucks before beating the Cavaliers and the Spurs. It brings a two-game losing streak into this game after losing to the Nets and the Celtics.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

The Pelicans are the No. 10 ranked team in the Western Conference. They are 27-39 and every game is a must-win to hold off the Trail Blazers trying to steal that playoff spot.

New Orleans is 2-3 in its last five games, winning two against the Kings and the Jazz. It brings a three-game losing streak into this match against the Nuggets, Magic and Grizzlies.

This is the first of two times that these teams will play each other at the later part of the season — one in each home court. With this being in New Orleans, it makes it more important for it to take the season series lead.

Regional restrictions may apply.