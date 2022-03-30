How to Watch Hornets at Knicks

The Knicks look to keep it rolling and tie the season series with the Hornets today.

This season has been a peculiar one for the Knicks (34-42), but they have won four games in a row and look to make it fix in a row against the Hornets (39-37), who are also surging at the right time.

With a win today, New York keeps its slim playoff hopes alive while Charlotte would keep pace with the Nets.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Watch Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York won its fourth straight with a gritty effort over the Bulls (109-104) behind 55 combined points from R.J. Barrett and Alec Burks:

In its last game a week ago, New York jumped out to a 40-24 point lead in the first quarter and closed out the game, limiting a strong Charlotte offense to only 106 points.

Barrett went for 30 points, three rebounds and three assists on 10-for-19 shooting in 38 minutes for the win. He has been terrific this season (20.0 points per game) but especially since the All-Star break.

Over the last 17 games, Barrett is averaging 25.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 41-33-75 splits in 39.0 minutes per game.

The team has gone 9-8 during this stretch in what is arguably their best run since the first week of the season.

For Charlotte, the Hornets have gone 10-6 since the All-Star break, crawling out from being under .500 and playing some of their best basketball of the season. During this stretch, they are getting better on both ends of the floor averaging 118.1 points per game and giving up 113.1 points to opponents.

