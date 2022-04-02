How to Watch Hornets at 76ers

On Saturday afternoon in NBA action, the Hornets will hit the road to take on the 76ers in Philadelphia.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is close to an end and the playoffs are primed and ready to get underway. While fans can't wait to watch playoff basketball, there are still some very important regular-season games to be played. One of those will feature the Hornets hitting the road to take on the 76ers in Philadelphia.

How to Watch the Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Coming into today's game, the Hornets are 40-37 and are still fighting for playoff positioning. At this point in time, they are the No. 9 seed in the play-in tournament but are tied for the No. 8 and No. 10 seeds. Charlotte needs to finish strong and is coming off of a big 125-114 win over the Knicks in its last game.

On the other side of this matchup, the 76ers coming into this game with a 46-30 record. That has them as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are just 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 2 seed. The 76ers are fresh off of a rough 102-94 loss to the Pistons in their last outing.

Both of these teams have a lot to play for this late in the season. This is going to be a game that fans won't want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

