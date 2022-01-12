How to Watch Hornets at 76ers

The 76ers and Hornets will face off today in a battle for Eastern Conference playoff positioning.

At this point in the season, the Eastern Conference playoff picture is starting to take shape. Both the Hornets and 76ers look like teams that could make a real splash in the postseason.

In a game that could ultimately dictate final seeding, the Sixers will host the Hornets in Philadelphia.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Charlotte is currently on a three-game winning streak, which has brought the team to three games above .500 on the season. Sitting at 22-19, the Hornets have risen to the eighth seed in the East.

They’ve struggled on the road this season, going 10-14 away from Spectrum Center. Rising star LaMelo Ball will look to lead the Hornets to success tonight on the road in Philadelphia.

The Sixers have been really good lately, starting to mesh and having success without Ben Simmons. They’ve won seven consecutive contests, bringing their season record to 23-16.

Leading them to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, Joel Embiid once again looks like an MVP candidate. Philadelphia is just .500 on the season at home but will look to turn that around starting tonight.

The Hornets are confident coming into this matchup following a huge game-winner by Ball in their last contest. One of the best young players in the entire NBA, he's elevated the franchise in just his second season.

