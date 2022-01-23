Jan 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and grad Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams meet when the Charlotte Hornets (26-20) host the Atlanta Hawks (20-25) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hornets will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Hawks, winners of three straight. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Hawks

The 114.6 points per game the Hornets score are only 2.4 more points than the Hawks give up (112.2).

Charlotte is 16-8 when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Atlanta is 18-9 when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.

The Hawks put up only 3.0 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Hornets give up to opponents (114.2).

Atlanta has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.

Charlotte is 18-1 when it gives up fewer than 111.2 points.

The Hornets make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Charlotte has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

Atlanta has put together a 13-9 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in points and rebounds is Miles Bridges, who scores 20.1 points and pulls down 7.5 boards per game.

LaMelo Ball is Charlotte's best passer, dispensing 7.7 assists per game while scoring 19.0 PPG.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young's points (27.9 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.

Clint Capela's stat line of 12.9 rebounds, 11.6 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.5 per game).

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 76ers W 109-98 Away 1/14/2022 Magic L 116-109 Home 1/17/2022 Knicks W 97-87 Away 1/19/2022 Celtics W 111-102 Away 1/21/2022 Thunder W 121-98 Home 1/23/2022 Hawks - Home 1/25/2022 Raptors - Away 1/26/2022 Pacers - Away 1/28/2022 Lakers - Home 1/30/2022 Clippers - Home 2/2/2022 Celtics - Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule