How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and grad Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams meet when the Charlotte Hornets (26-20) host the Atlanta Hawks (20-25) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hornets will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Hawks, winners of three straight. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Hawks

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Hawks

  • The 114.6 points per game the Hornets score are only 2.4 more points than the Hawks give up (112.2).
  • Charlotte is 16-8 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
  • Atlanta is 18-9 when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.
  • The Hawks put up only 3.0 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Hornets give up to opponents (114.2).
  • Atlanta has put together an 11-9 record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.
  • Charlotte is 18-1 when it gives up fewer than 111.2 points.
  • The Hornets make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • Charlotte has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Hawks have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
  • Atlanta has put together a 13-9 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The Hornets leader in points and rebounds is Miles Bridges, who scores 20.1 points and pulls down 7.5 boards per game.
  • LaMelo Ball is Charlotte's best passer, dispensing 7.7 assists per game while scoring 19.0 PPG.
  • The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Terry Rozier, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Trae Young's points (27.9 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hawks' leaderboards.
  • Clint Capela's stat line of 12.9 rebounds, 11.6 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
  • Young knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hawks.
  • Atlanta's leader in steals is Young (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.5 per game).

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

76ers

W 109-98

Away

1/14/2022

Magic

L 116-109

Home

1/17/2022

Knicks

W 97-87

Away

1/19/2022

Celtics

W 111-102

Away

1/21/2022

Thunder

W 121-98

Home

1/23/2022

Hawks

-

Home

1/25/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/26/2022

Pacers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/30/2022

Clippers

-

Home

2/2/2022

Celtics

-

Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Heat

L 124-118

Away

1/15/2022

Knicks

L 117-108

Home

1/17/2022

Bucks

W 121-114

Home

1/19/2022

Timberwolves

W 134-122

Home

1/21/2022

Heat

W 110-108

Home

1/23/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/26/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/28/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/30/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/31/2022

Raptors

-

Home

2/3/2022

Suns

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

