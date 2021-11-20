Nov 15, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (7-9) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (10-7), who have won five straight. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA TV

Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -7.5 226.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Hornets

The Hawks record 109.0 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 113.6 the Hornets allow.

Atlanta is 4-1 when scoring more than 113.6 points.

Charlotte has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 109.0 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 112.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 109.5 the Hawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.5 points, Charlotte is 7-4.

Atlanta's record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 112.8 points.

The Hawks are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 13th.

The Hawks' 11.1 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 more rebounds than the Hornets grab per game (11.0).

The Hornets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at sixth.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 25.1 points and dishes out 9.2 assists per game.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

