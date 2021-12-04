Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (13-11) will look to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (12-10) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Hawks

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Hawks

    Hawks vs Hornets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hawks

    -4

    227.5 points

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Hornets

    • The Hawks score 5.5 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Hornets give up (115.4).
    • Atlanta is 6-1 when scoring more than 115.4 points.
    • When Charlotte gives up fewer than 109.9 points, it is 7-0.
    • The Hornets put up an average of 114.9 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 103.2 the Hawks allow.
    • Charlotte is 12-9 when it scores more than 103.2 points.
    • Atlanta's record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.
    • The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
    • The Hawks average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.7).
    • The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 26.2 points and dishes out 9.1 assists per game.
    • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.5 boards per game while also scoring 11.7 points a contest.
    • Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
    • Ball is dependable from distance and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; aMinnesota Golden Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) drives to the basket gainst Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Minnesota won 54-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    11 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Georgetown vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) after scoring against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (5) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Miss vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi Valley State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy