The Charlotte Hornets (13-11) will look to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (12-10) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -4 227.5 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Hornets

The Hawks score 5.5 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Hornets give up (115.4).

Atlanta is 6-1 when scoring more than 115.4 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 109.9 points, it is 7-0.

The Hornets put up an average of 114.9 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 103.2 the Hawks allow.

Charlotte is 12-9 when it scores more than 103.2 points.

Atlanta's record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.

The Hawks average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.7).

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 26.2 points and dishes out 9.1 assists per game.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.5 boards per game while also scoring 11.7 points a contest.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

