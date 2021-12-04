Publish date:
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (13-11) will look to stop a three-game road slide when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (12-10) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-4
227.5 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Hornets
- The Hawks score 5.5 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Hornets give up (115.4).
- Atlanta is 6-1 when scoring more than 115.4 points.
- When Charlotte gives up fewer than 109.9 points, it is 7-0.
- The Hornets put up an average of 114.9 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 103.2 the Hawks allow.
- Charlotte is 12-9 when it scores more than 103.2 points.
- Atlanta's record is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.
- The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at seventh.
- The Hawks average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.7).
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 26.2 points and dishes out 9.1 assists per game.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.5 boards per game while also scoring 11.7 points a contest.
- Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Cameron Reddish, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
- Ball is dependable from distance and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miles Bridges with 1.0 per game.
