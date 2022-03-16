Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (34-34) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (34-35) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Arena: Spectrum Center
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Hawks
- The Hawks score 112.9 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets give up.
- Atlanta has a 22-11 record when putting up more than 114.9 points.
- When Charlotte gives up fewer than 112.9 points, it is 21-5.
- The Hornets put up an average of 114.9 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 112.1 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 24-13 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Atlanta is 27-15 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.
- The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Atlanta is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Hornets are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 47.0% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Charlotte has a 21-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.0% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 28.3 points per game along with 9.4 assists.
- Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges is at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 20.0 points per game. He also collects 7.1 rebounds and dishes out 3.8 assists per game.
- Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 8.1 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.3 per game.
- Terry Rozier is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Ball (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/7/2022
Pistons
L 113-110
Away
3/9/2022
Bucks
L 124-115
Away
3/11/2022
Clippers
W 112-106
Home
3/13/2022
Pacers
W 131-128
Home
3/14/2022
Trail Blazers
W 122-113
Home
3/16/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/18/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/20/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/22/2022
Knicks
-
Away
3/23/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/25/2022
Warriors
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Spurs
W 123-117
Home
3/8/2022
Nets
L 132-121
Home
3/9/2022
Celtics
L 115-101
Home
3/11/2022
Pelicans
W 142-120
Away
3/14/2022
Thunder
W 134-116
Away
3/16/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/19/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/21/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/23/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/25/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/27/2022
Nets
-
Away