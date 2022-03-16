Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Mar 14, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends a drive by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte won 134-116. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (34-34) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (34-35) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Hawks

The Hawks score 112.9 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 114.9 the Hornets give up.

Atlanta has a 22-11 record when putting up more than 114.9 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 112.9 points, it is 21-5.

The Hornets put up an average of 114.9 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 112.1 the Hawks allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 24-13 record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Atlanta is 27-15 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.

The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Atlanta is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Hornets are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 47.0% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charlotte has a 21-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.0% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 28.3 points per game along with 9.4 assists.

Clint Capela is Atlanta's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 10.6 points per game.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Young is Atlanta's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Capela leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges is at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 20.0 points per game. He also collects 7.1 rebounds and dishes out 3.8 assists per game.

Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 8.1 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.3 per game.

Terry Rozier is the top scorer from deep for the Hornets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Ball (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Bridges (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/7/2022 Pistons L 113-110 Away 3/9/2022 Bucks L 124-115 Away 3/11/2022 Clippers W 112-106 Home 3/13/2022 Pacers W 131-128 Home 3/14/2022 Trail Blazers W 122-113 Home 3/16/2022 Hornets - Away 3/18/2022 Grizzlies - Home 3/20/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/22/2022 Knicks - Away 3/23/2022 Pistons - Away 3/25/2022 Warriors - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule