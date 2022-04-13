Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to control the ball around Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks will play the Charlotte Hornets in an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup on Wednesday for a chance at a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Hornets

The 113.9 points per game the Hawks put up are the same as the Hornets allow.

Atlanta is 31-11 when scoring more than 114.9 points.

Charlotte has a 29-9 record when giving up fewer than 113.9 points.

The Hornets put up just 2.9 more points per game (115.3) than the Hawks allow (112.4).

When it scores more than 112.4 points, Charlotte is 31-15.

Atlanta is 35-17 when it allows fewer than 115.3 points.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.

The Hawks pull down 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (10.8).

Hawks Players to Watch

The Hawks leader in points and assists is Trae Young, who puts up 28.4 points per game along with 9.7 assists.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.9 boards per game in addition to his 11.1 PPG average.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

Delon Wright and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Wright leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 20.2 points per game. He also adds 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his scoring output.

Mason Plumlee puts up a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 6.5 points and 3.1 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 7.6 per game, adding 20.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per matchup.

Terry Rozier hits 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is P.J. Washington with 0.9 per game.

Hawks vs. Hornets Stats and Ranks