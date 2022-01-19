Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (23-22) will host the Charlotte Hornets (24-20) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -3.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Hornets

The Celtics put up 7.2 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Hornets allow (114.8).

When Boston scores more than 114.8 points, it is 8-2.

Charlotte has a 12-0 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.

The Hornets' 114.5 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 105.7 the Celtics allow.

Charlotte has put together a 20-14 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.

Boston is 21-13 when it allows fewer than 114.5 points.

The Celtics are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 23rd.

The Celtics average 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 more rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.4).

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch