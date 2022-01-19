Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (23-22) will host the Charlotte Hornets (24-20) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Celtics
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-3.5
219.5 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Hornets
- The Celtics put up 7.2 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Hornets allow (114.8).
- When Boston scores more than 114.8 points, it is 8-2.
- Charlotte has a 12-0 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Hornets' 114.5 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 105.7 the Celtics allow.
- Charlotte has put together a 20-14 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
- Boston is 21-13 when it allows fewer than 114.5 points.
- The Celtics are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 23rd.
- The Celtics average 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 more rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.4).
- The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Miles Bridges with 20.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
- Charlotte's assist leader is LaMelo Ball with 7.6 per game. He also records 19.4 points per game and adds 7.2 rebounds per game.
- Terry Rozier is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bridges with 0.9 per game.
How To Watch
