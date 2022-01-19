Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (23-22) will host the Charlotte Hornets (24-20) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Celtics

Celtics vs Hornets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Celtics

-3.5

219.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Hornets

  • The Celtics put up 7.2 fewer points per game (107.6) than the Hornets allow (114.8).
  • When Boston scores more than 114.8 points, it is 8-2.
  • Charlotte has a 12-0 record when giving up fewer than 107.6 points.
  • The Hornets' 114.5 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 105.7 the Celtics allow.
  • Charlotte has put together a 20-14 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
  • Boston is 21-13 when it allows fewer than 114.5 points.
  • The Celtics are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 23rd.
  • The Celtics average 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 more rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.4).
  • The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.5 points per game to go with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
  • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The Hornets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Miles Bridges with 20.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
  • Charlotte's assist leader is LaMelo Ball with 7.6 per game. He also records 19.4 points per game and adds 7.2 rebounds per game.
  • Terry Rozier is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bridges with 0.9 per game.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17523063
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Mavericks

3 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) looks to pass defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) and forward Trendon Watford (2) guard Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
boise state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Wyoming at Boise State in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy