Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Celtics
- Last year, the 112.7 points per game the Celtics recorded were just 1.3 more points than the Hornets gave up (111.4).
- Boston had a 29-9 record last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.
- When Charlotte allowed fewer than 112.7 points last season, it went 26-12.
- The Hornets' 109.5 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up to opponents.
- Charlotte put together a 20-8 record last season in games it scored more than 111.3 points.
- Boston had a 19-13 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Celtics shot 46.7% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
- Boston went 24-12 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Hornets shot 45.5% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.5% the Celtics' opponents shot last season.
- Charlotte went 23-9 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Enes Kanter grabbed 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per contest.
- Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
- Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier put up 20.4 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Mason Plumlee pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball averaged 6.1 assists per contest.
- Rozier hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Ball averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while P.J. Washington compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Knicks
L 138-134
Away
10/22/2021
Raptors
L 115-83
Home
10/24/2021
Rockets
W 107-97
Away
10/25/2021
Hornets
-
Away
10/27/2021
Wizards
-
Home
10/30/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/1/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/3/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/4/2021
Heat
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Pacers
W 123-122
Home
10/22/2021
Cavaliers
W 123-112
Away
10/24/2021
Nets
W 111-95
Away
10/25/2021
Celtics
-
Home
10/27/2021
Magic
-
Away
10/29/2021
Heat
-
Away
10/31/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/1/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/3/2021
Warriors
-
Away
How To Watch
October
25
2021
Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)