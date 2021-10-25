Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Celtics

Last year, the 112.7 points per game the Celtics recorded were just 1.3 more points than the Hornets gave up (111.4).

Boston had a 29-9 record last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.

When Charlotte allowed fewer than 112.7 points last season, it went 26-12.

The Hornets' 109.5 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up to opponents.

Charlotte put together a 20-8 record last season in games it scored more than 111.3 points.

Boston had a 19-13 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.5 points.

The Celtics shot 46.7% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hornets allowed to opponents.

Boston went 24-12 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.

The Hornets shot 45.5% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.5% the Celtics' opponents shot last season.

Charlotte went 23-9 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Enes Kanter grabbed 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per contest.

Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.

Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier put up 20.4 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Mason Plumlee pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball averaged 6.1 assists per contest.

Rozier hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Ball averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while P.J. Washington compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Knicks L 138-134 Away 10/22/2021 Raptors L 115-83 Home 10/24/2021 Rockets W 107-97 Away 10/25/2021 Hornets - Away 10/27/2021 Wizards - Home 10/30/2021 Wizards - Away 11/1/2021 Bulls - Home 11/3/2021 Magic - Away 11/4/2021 Heat - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule