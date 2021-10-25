Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    • October 25, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (1-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Celtics

    • Last year, the 112.7 points per game the Celtics recorded were just 1.3 more points than the Hornets gave up (111.4).
    • Boston had a 29-9 record last season when scoring more than 111.4 points.
    • When Charlotte allowed fewer than 112.7 points last season, it went 26-12.
    • The Hornets' 109.5 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 111.3 the Celtics gave up to opponents.
    • Charlotte put together a 20-8 record last season in games it scored more than 111.3 points.
    • Boston had a 19-13 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Celtics shot 46.7% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Hornets allowed to opponents.
    • Boston went 24-12 when it shot better than 46.8% from the field.
    • The Hornets shot 45.5% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.5% the Celtics' opponents shot last season.
    • Charlotte went 23-9 when it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jayson Tatum averaged 26.4 points per contest to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Enes Kanter grabbed 11.0 rebounds per game, while Dennis Schroder dished out 5.8 assists per contest.
    • Tatum knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Tatum and Robert Williams III were defensive standouts last season, with Tatum averaging 1.2 steals per game and Williams collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Terry Rozier put up 20.4 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
    • Mason Plumlee pulled down 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball averaged 6.1 assists per contest.
    • Rozier hit an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Ball averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while P.J. Washington compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Knicks

    L 138-134

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Raptors

    L 115-83

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Rockets

    W 107-97

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Pacers

    W 123-122

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 123-112

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Nets

    W 111-95

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
