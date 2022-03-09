Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Celtics (39-27) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (32-34) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Celtics
- The 109.6 points per game the Celtics average are 5.2 fewer points than the Hornets allow (114.8).
- When Boston puts up more than 114.8 points, it is 17-2.
- Charlotte has an 18-2 record when giving up fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Hornets' 114.4 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 104.1 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 104.1 points, Charlotte is 28-24.
- Boston's record is 36-17 when it allows fewer than 114.4 points.
- The Celtics are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Boston is 24-6 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Hornets are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.2% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte has put together a 27-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.2% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 26.5 points per game to go with 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.
- Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges puts up 19.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Hornets.
- The Charlotte leaders in rebounding and assists are Mason Plumlee with 8.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.5 points and 3.0 assists per game) and LaMelo Ball with 7.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game).
- Terry Rozier is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Pistons
W 113-104
Away
2/27/2022
Pacers
L 128-107
Away
3/1/2022
Hawks
W 107-98
Home
3/3/2022
Grizzlies
W 120-107
Home
3/6/2022
Nets
W 126-120
Home
3/9/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/11/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/13/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/16/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/18/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/20/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Pistons
L 127-126
Home
2/28/2022
Bucks
L 130-106
Away
3/2/2022
Cavaliers
W 119-98
Away
3/5/2022
Spurs
W 123-117
Home
3/8/2022
Nets
L 132-121
Home
3/9/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/11/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/14/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/16/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/19/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/21/2022
Pelicans
-
Home