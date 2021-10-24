Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (1-1) take on the Charlotte Hornets (2-0) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nets

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -9.5 233.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Hornets

Last year, the Nets scored 118.6 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 111.4 the Hornets gave up.

Brooklyn had a 41-10 record last season when putting up more than 111.4 points.

Charlotte had a 29-24 record last season when giving up fewer than 118.6 points.

The Hornets put up an average of 109.5 points per game last year, just 4.6 fewer points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up.

When it scored more than 114.1 points last season, Charlotte went 15-3.

Brooklyn's record was 22-2 when it allowed fewer than 109.5 points last season.

The Hornets ranked 19th in rebounding in the NBA. The Nets finished 13th.

The Nets averaged 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets finished 27th.

Nets Players to Watch

Kyrie Irving put up 26.9 points per game last season to go with 6.0 assists.

Bruce Brown averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.

Joe Harris knocked down 3.1 threes per game a season ago.

Irving averaged 1.4 steals per game, while James Johnson collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

