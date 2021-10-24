Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (1-1) take on the Charlotte Hornets (2-0) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Nets
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-9.5
233.5 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Hornets
- Last year, the Nets scored 118.6 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 111.4 the Hornets gave up.
- Brooklyn had a 41-10 record last season when putting up more than 111.4 points.
- Charlotte had a 29-24 record last season when giving up fewer than 118.6 points.
- The Hornets put up an average of 109.5 points per game last year, just 4.6 fewer points than the 114.1 the Nets gave up.
- When it scored more than 114.1 points last season, Charlotte went 15-3.
- Brooklyn's record was 22-2 when it allowed fewer than 109.5 points last season.
- The Hornets ranked 19th in rebounding in the NBA. The Nets finished 13th.
- The Nets averaged 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
- The Hornets were the 19th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets finished 27th.
Nets Players to Watch
- Kyrie Irving put up 26.9 points per game last season to go with 6.0 assists.
- Bruce Brown averaged 5.4 boards per game in addition to his 8.8 PPG average.
- Joe Harris knocked down 3.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Irving averaged 1.4 steals per game, while James Johnson collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season.
- Mason Plumlee averaged 9.3 boards per game and LaMelo Ball dished out 6.1 assists per game.
- Rozier knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest a season ago.
- Ball and P.J. Washington were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.6 steals per game and Washington collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
