Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Mar 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) is guarded by Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center.

The Charlotte Hornets (38-36) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (39-35) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nets -5.5 239 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Hornets

The 112.2 points per game the Nets score are the same as the Hornets allow.

Brooklyn is 24-5 when scoring more than 114.5 points.

Charlotte is 25-5 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.

The Hornets' 114.7 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 111.8 the Nets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.8 points, Charlotte is 26-13.

Brooklyn is 31-16 when it allows fewer than 114.7 points.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 17th.

The Nets pull down 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (11.0).

The Nets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank ninth.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 12.0 points per game along with 2.3 assists.

Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.

Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Hornets Players to Watch