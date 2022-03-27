Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (38-36) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (39-35) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Nets
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-5.5
239 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Hornets
- The 112.2 points per game the Nets score are the same as the Hornets allow.
- Brooklyn is 24-5 when scoring more than 114.5 points.
- Charlotte is 25-5 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Hornets' 114.7 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 111.8 the Nets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.8 points, Charlotte is 26-13.
- Brooklyn is 31-16 when it allows fewer than 114.7 points.
- The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 17th.
- The Nets pull down 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Hornets average (11.0).
- The Nets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank ninth.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and assists is Patty Mills, who puts up 12.0 points per game along with 2.3 assists.
- Bruce Brown is Brooklyn's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.
- Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Brown is Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges is at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 20.0 points per game. He also collects 7.0 rebounds and dishes out 3.9 assists per game.
- The Charlotte leaders in rebounding and assists are Mason Plumlee with 8.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.5 points and 3.2 assists per game) and LaMelo Ball with 7.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game).
- Terry Rozier knocks down 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).
How To Watch
March
27
2022
Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)