The Brooklyn Nets (32-32) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (32-33) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Nets

The 114.3 points per game the Hornets put up are just 2.7 more points than the Nets allow (111.6).

When Charlotte puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 22-12.

When Brooklyn allows fewer than 114.3 points, it is 26-15.

The Nets' 110.6 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets give up.

Brooklyn is 20-4 when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Charlotte has an 18-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.

The Hornets make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Charlotte is 23-10 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Nets have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

This season, Brooklyn has a 26-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who scores 19.7 points and dishes out 7.3 assists per game.

Charlotte's best rebounder is Mason Plumlee, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.

Terry Rozier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Miles Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

Patty Mills' points (12.5 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.

Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.1 points and tacks on 1.4 assists per game.

Mills knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.

Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Raptors W 125-93 Home 2/27/2022 Pistons L 127-126 Home 2/28/2022 Bucks L 130-106 Away 3/2/2022 Cavaliers W 119-98 Away 3/5/2022 Spurs W 123-117 Home 3/8/2022 Nets - Home 3/9/2022 Celtics - Home 3/11/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/14/2022 Thunder - Away 3/16/2022 Hawks - Home 3/19/2022 Mavericks - Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule