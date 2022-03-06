How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (32-32) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (32-33) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Nets
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Nets
- The 114.3 points per game the Hornets put up are just 2.7 more points than the Nets allow (111.6).
- When Charlotte puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 22-12.
- When Brooklyn allows fewer than 114.3 points, it is 26-15.
- The Nets' 110.6 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets give up.
- Brooklyn is 20-4 when it scores more than 114.6 points.
- Charlotte has an 18-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Hornets make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Charlotte is 23-10 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Nets have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
- This season, Brooklyn has a 26-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who scores 19.7 points and dishes out 7.3 assists per game.
- Charlotte's best rebounder is Mason Plumlee, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.
- Terry Rozier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Miles Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills' points (12.5 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.
- Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.1 points and tacks on 1.4 assists per game.
- Mills knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
- Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 0.5 blocks per game.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Raptors
W 125-93
Home
2/27/2022
Pistons
L 127-126
Home
2/28/2022
Bucks
L 130-106
Away
3/2/2022
Cavaliers
W 119-98
Away
3/5/2022
Spurs
W 123-117
Home
3/8/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/9/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/11/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/14/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/16/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/19/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Bucks
W 126-123
Away
2/28/2022
Raptors
L 133-97
Home
3/1/2022
Raptors
L 109-108
Away
3/3/2022
Heat
L 113-107
Home
3/6/2022
Celtics
L 126-120
Away
3/8/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/10/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/13/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/15/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/16/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/18/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home