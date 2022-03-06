Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics gaurd Payton Pritchard (11) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (32-32) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Charlotte Hornets (32-33) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nets

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Nets

  • The 114.3 points per game the Hornets put up are just 2.7 more points than the Nets allow (111.6).
  • When Charlotte puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 22-12.
  • When Brooklyn allows fewer than 114.3 points, it is 26-15.
  • The Nets' 110.6 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 114.6 the Hornets give up.
  • Brooklyn is 20-4 when it scores more than 114.6 points.
  • Charlotte has an 18-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.
  • The Hornets make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Charlotte is 23-10 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Nets have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
  • This season, Brooklyn has a 26-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hornets is LaMelo Ball, who scores 19.7 points and dishes out 7.3 assists per game.
  • Charlotte's best rebounder is Mason Plumlee, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.
  • Terry Rozier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Miles Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills' points (12.5 per game) and assists (2.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.
  • Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.1 points and tacks on 1.4 assists per game.
  • Mills knocks down 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
  • Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.0 steal per game and 0.5 blocks per game.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Raptors

W 125-93

Home

2/27/2022

Pistons

L 127-126

Home

2/28/2022

Bucks

L 130-106

Away

3/2/2022

Cavaliers

W 119-98

Away

3/5/2022

Spurs

W 123-117

Home

3/8/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/9/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/11/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/14/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/16/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/19/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

Nets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Bucks

W 126-123

Away

2/28/2022

Raptors

L 133-97

Home

3/1/2022

Raptors

L 109-108

Away

3/3/2022

Heat

L 113-107

Home

3/6/2022

Celtics

L 126-120

Away

3/8/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/10/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/13/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/15/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/16/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/18/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
