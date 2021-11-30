Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (13-8) battle the Charlotte Hornets (13-9) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hornets

    • The 108.0 points per game the Bulls put up are 6.0 fewer points than the Hornets allow (114.0).
    • Chicago is 6-0 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
    • Charlotte has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 108.0 points.
    • The Hornets average 10.2 more points per game (114.2) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (104.0).
    • Charlotte is 11-7 when it scores more than 104.0 points.
    • Chicago has a 13-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.2 points.
    • The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 18th.
    • The Bulls average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 2.4 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
    • The Bulls are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank fifth.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Bulls is Lonzo Ball, who grabs 5.4 boards and administers 4.7 assists per game to go with a 12.3 PPG scoring average.
    • DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago in scoring, averaging 25.8 per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
    • Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick Jones Jr., who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in both rebounds and assists with 7.9 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
    • Charlotte's Miles Bridges averages 20.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • LaMelo Ball is consistent from three-point range and leads the Hornets with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is LaMelo Ball with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

