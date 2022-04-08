Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (45-35) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (40-39) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Bulls

Bulls vs Hornets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bulls

-2.5

227.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hornets

  • The Bulls record 111.4 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 115.1 the Hornets give up.
  • Chicago is 23-4 when scoring more than 115.1 points.
  • Charlotte is 26-4 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.
  • The Hornets' 114.8 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 111.6 the Bulls give up.
  • When it scores more than 111.6 points, Charlotte is 29-15.
  • Chicago has a 32-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.
  • The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
  • The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 5.0 assists.
  • Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.1 boards per game in addition to his 17.8 PPG average.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges scores 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hornets.
  • Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 6.4 points and 3.1 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 19.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per matchup.
  • Terry Rozier is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is P.J. Washington (0.9 per game).

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011131066h
Formula 1

How to Watch Australia Grand Prix, Practice 2

By Kristofer Habbas8 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) lines up his shot in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ Elleby (16) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) handles the ball defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy