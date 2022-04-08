Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (45-35) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (40-39) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-2.5
227.5 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hornets
- The Bulls record 111.4 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 115.1 the Hornets give up.
- Chicago is 23-4 when scoring more than 115.1 points.
- Charlotte is 26-4 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Hornets' 114.8 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 111.6 the Bulls give up.
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Charlotte is 29-15.
- Chicago has a 32-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.8 points.
- The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.
- The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
- The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 5.0 assists.
- Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.1 boards per game in addition to his 17.8 PPG average.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges scores 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Hornets.
- Mason Plumlee has a stat line of 7.7 rebounds, 6.4 points and 3.1 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 7.5 per game, adding 19.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per matchup.
- Terry Rozier is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hornets, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is P.J. Washington (0.9 per game).
How To Watch
