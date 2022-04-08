Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (45-35) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (40-39) on Friday, April 8, 2022 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -2.5 227.5 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Hornets

The Bulls record 111.4 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 115.1 the Hornets give up.

Chicago is 23-4 when scoring more than 115.1 points.

Charlotte is 26-4 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.

The Hornets' 114.8 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 111.6 the Bulls give up.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Charlotte is 29-15.

Chicago has a 32-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.8 points.

The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.

The Bulls average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 29th.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in points and assists per game, scoring 28.0 points and distributing 5.0 assists.

Chicago's best rebounder is Nikola Vucevic, who averages 11.1 boards per game in addition to his 17.8 PPG average.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic is Chicago's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

Hornets Players to Watch