Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) play the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -2.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Last year, the Hornets put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Cavaliers allowed (112.4).

When Charlotte scored more than 112.4 points last season, it went 20-6.

Cleveland had a 15-14 record last season when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.

The Cavaliers scored 7.6 fewer points per game last year (103.8) than the Hornets allowed their opponents to score (111.4).

When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Cleveland went 14-3.

Charlotte had a 16-3 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.8 points.

The Cavaliers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA, the Hornets finished 19th.

The Hornets and the Cavaliers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Cavaliers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Hornets finished third.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season.

Mason Plumlee grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball notched 6.1 assists per contest.

Rozier knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest a season ago.

Ball and P.J. Washington were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.6 steals per game and Washington collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch