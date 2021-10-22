Publish date:
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) play the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Hornets vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hornets
-2.5
225.5 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hornets
- Last year, the Hornets put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Cavaliers allowed (112.4).
- When Charlotte scored more than 112.4 points last season, it went 20-6.
- Cleveland had a 15-14 record last season when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.
- The Cavaliers scored 7.6 fewer points per game last year (103.8) than the Hornets allowed their opponents to score (111.4).
- When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Cleveland went 14-3.
- Charlotte had a 16-3 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Cavaliers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA, the Hornets finished 19th.
- The Hornets and the Cavaliers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
- The Cavaliers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Hornets finished third.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season.
- Mason Plumlee grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball notched 6.1 assists per contest.
- Rozier knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest a season ago.
- Ball and P.J. Washington were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.6 steals per game and Washington collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Jarrett Allen averaged 10.0 boards per game and Ricky Rubio dished out 6.4 assists per game.
- Darius Garland hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Rubio averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Allen compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
October
22
2021
Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)