    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) play the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, October 22, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Cavaliers

    Hornets vs Cavaliers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hornets

    -2.5

    225.5 points

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hornets

    • Last year, the Hornets put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Cavaliers allowed (112.4).
    • When Charlotte scored more than 112.4 points last season, it went 20-6.
    • Cleveland had a 15-14 record last season when allowing fewer than 109.5 points.
    • The Cavaliers scored 7.6 fewer points per game last year (103.8) than the Hornets allowed their opponents to score (111.4).
    • When it scored more than 111.4 points last season, Cleveland went 14-3.
    • Charlotte had a 16-3 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 103.8 points.
    • The Cavaliers ranked 24th in rebounding in the NBA, the Hornets finished 19th.
    • The Hornets and the Cavaliers were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Cavaliers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Hornets finished third.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • Terry Rozier averaged 20.4 points per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game last season.
    • Mason Plumlee grabbed 9.3 rebounds per game, while LaMelo Ball notched 6.1 assists per contest.
    • Rozier knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Ball and P.J. Washington were defensive standouts last season, with Ball averaging 1.6 steals per game and Washington collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jarrett Allen averaged 10.0 boards per game and Ricky Rubio dished out 6.4 assists per game.
    • Darius Garland hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Rubio averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Allen compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

