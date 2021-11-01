Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) defends during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (5-2) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Cavaliers

    • The Hornets average 14.3 more points per game (118.6) than the Cavaliers allow (104.3).
    • When Charlotte totals more than 104.3 points, it is 5-1.
    • When Cleveland gives up fewer than 118.6 points, it is 3-2.
    • The Cavaliers' 102.6 points per game are 12.7 fewer points than the 115.3 the Hornets allow.
    • The Hornets make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
    • Charlotte has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points less than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
    • Cleveland has put together a 0-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 47.3% from the field.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 24.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
    • Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Bridges and Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Bridges leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 17.3 points per game. He also adds 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The Cleveland leaders in rebounding and assists are Jarrett Allen with 9.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.7 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Darius Garland with 8.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
    • Ricky Rubio is consistent from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Rubio (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Nets

    W 111-95

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Celtics

    L 140-129

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Magic

    W 120-111

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Heat

    L 114-99

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 125-113

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Hawks

    W 101-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Nuggets

    W 99-87

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Clippers

    W 92-79

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Lakers

    L 113-101

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Suns

    L 101-92

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

