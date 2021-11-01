Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) defends during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (5-2) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Cavaliers

The Hornets average 14.3 more points per game (118.6) than the Cavaliers allow (104.3).

When Charlotte totals more than 104.3 points, it is 5-1.

When Cleveland gives up fewer than 118.6 points, it is 3-2.

The Cavaliers' 102.6 points per game are 12.7 fewer points than the 115.3 the Hornets allow.

The Hornets make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

Charlotte has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

The Cavaliers have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points less than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.

Cleveland has put together a 0-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 47.3% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 24.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Bridges and Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Bridges leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 17.3 points per game. He also adds 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Cleveland leaders in rebounding and assists are Jarrett Allen with 9.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.7 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Darius Garland with 8.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).

Ricky Rubio is consistent from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.0 made threes per game.

Rubio (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Nets W 111-95 Away 10/25/2021 Celtics L 140-129 Home 10/27/2021 Magic W 120-111 Away 10/29/2021 Heat L 114-99 Away 10/31/2021 Trail Blazers W 125-113 Home 11/1/2021 Cavaliers - Home 11/3/2021 Warriors - Away 11/5/2021 Kings - Away 11/7/2021 Clippers - Away 11/8/2021 Lakers - Away 11/10/2021 Grizzlies - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule