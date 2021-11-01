Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (5-2) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Cavaliers
- The Hornets average 14.3 more points per game (118.6) than the Cavaliers allow (104.3).
- When Charlotte totals more than 104.3 points, it is 5-1.
- When Cleveland gives up fewer than 118.6 points, it is 3-2.
- The Cavaliers' 102.6 points per game are 12.7 fewer points than the 115.3 the Hornets allow.
- The Hornets make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- Charlotte has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points less than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Hornets have averaged.
- Cleveland has put together a 0-2 straight up record in games it shoots above 47.3% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Hornets this season is Miles Bridges, who averages 24.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
- Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 6.1 in each contest.
- Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Bridges and Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Bridges leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 17.3 points per game. He also adds 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Cleveland leaders in rebounding and assists are Jarrett Allen with 9.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.7 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Darius Garland with 8.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
- Ricky Rubio is consistent from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Rubio (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Nets
W 111-95
Away
10/25/2021
Celtics
L 140-129
Home
10/27/2021
Magic
W 120-111
Away
10/29/2021
Heat
L 114-99
Away
10/31/2021
Trail Blazers
W 125-113
Home
11/1/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/3/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/5/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/7/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/8/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Hawks
W 101-95
Home
10/25/2021
Nuggets
W 99-87
Away
10/27/2021
Clippers
W 92-79
Away
10/29/2021
Lakers
L 113-101
Away
10/30/2021
Suns
L 101-92
Away
11/1/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/3/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Raptors
-
Away
11/7/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/10/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/12/2021
Pistons
-
Home