Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-24) play the Charlotte Hornets (30-32) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hornets

The Cavaliers average 8.2 fewer points per game (106.4) than the Hornets give up (114.6).

When Cleveland puts up more than 114.6 points, it is 10-5.

Charlotte has a 14-2 record when allowing fewer than 106.4 points.

The Hornets' 114.2 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 102.3 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 102.3 points, Charlotte is 28-23.

Cleveland's record is 36-15 when it allows fewer than 114.2 points.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.

The Cavaliers' 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Hornets grab per game (11.1).

The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 20.3 points and distributes 8.0 assists per game.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 15.8 points per game.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch