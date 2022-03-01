Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and NBA Hall of Fame member Bill Walton dances with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-24) play the Charlotte Hornets (30-32) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Hornets

  • The Cavaliers average 8.2 fewer points per game (106.4) than the Hornets give up (114.6).
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 114.6 points, it is 10-5.
  • Charlotte has a 14-2 record when allowing fewer than 106.4 points.
  • The Hornets' 114.2 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 102.3 the Cavaliers allow.
  • When it scores more than 102.3 points, Charlotte is 28-23.
  • Cleveland's record is 36-15 when it allows fewer than 114.2 points.
  • The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 10th.
  • The Cavaliers' 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Hornets grab per game (11.1).
  • The Hornets are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Cavaliers is Darius Garland, who scores 20.3 points and distributes 8.0 assists per game.
  • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.8 boards in each contest while scoring 15.8 points per game.
  • Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges is the top scorer for the Hornets with 19.7 points per game. He also adds 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game to his stats.
  • Mason Plumlee puts up a stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 6.6 points and 3.0 assists per game for Charlotte to take the top rebound spot on the team. LaMelo Ball holds the top spot for assists with 7.4 per game, adding 19.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per outing.
  • Terry Rozier is consistent from deep and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bridges (0.9 per game).

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
