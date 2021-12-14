Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Dec 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristian Thompson (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (13-13) will look to end a five-game home losing streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (15-13) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Hornets vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -2.5 216.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Hornets

The Mavericks record 103.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 116.3 the Hornets allow.

When Dallas puts up more than 116.3 points, it is 2-0.

Charlotte has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 103.8 points.

The Hornets score 11.0 more points per game (115.8) than the Mavericks give up (104.8).

Charlotte has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.

Dallas is 13-10 when it gives up fewer than 115.8 points.

The Mavericks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 25th.

The Mavericks' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.5).

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch