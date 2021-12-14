Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristian Thompson (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (13-13) will look to end a five-game home losing streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (15-13) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Hornets vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Hornets

    • The Mavericks record 103.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 116.3 the Hornets allow.
    • When Dallas puts up more than 116.3 points, it is 2-0.
    • Charlotte has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 103.8 points.
    • The Hornets score 11.0 more points per game (115.8) than the Mavericks give up (104.8).
    • Charlotte has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.
    • Dallas is 13-10 when it gives up fewer than 115.8 points.
    • The Mavericks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 25th.
    • The Mavericks' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Hornets pull down per game (10.5).
    • The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who averages 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
    • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball has tallied 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, putting him atop the Hornets leaderboards in those categories.
    • Charlotte's Miles Bridges averages 20.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Kelly Oubre Jr. is consistent from distance and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.0 per game).

